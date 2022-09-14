Mandya Ravi passes away at the age of 42: Ankita Amar & others mourn the demise of Kannada actor

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GIRISH_HONNAVAR Mandya Ravi was suffering from multiple organ failure.

Kannada TV actor Mandya Ravi aka Ravi Prasad breathed his last on Wednesday. He was admitted in BGS Hospital, Bangalore. Reportedly, he was suffering from multiple organ failures and failed to respond to the treatment. Son of writer Dr H S Muddegowda, he hailed from Madhya Pradesh. Mandya Ravi was 42 years old and is survived by his parents, wife, a son and two sisters. Apart from Kannada, he had acted in Tamil and Telugu television serials also. Although he was an actor by profession, Mandya Ravi had pursued masters in English and was also a law graduate.

He made his television acting debut with T S Nagabharana's serial Mahamayi and has acted in key roles in most of T N Seetharam's daily soaps. Minchu, Mukta Mukta, Magalu Janaki, Chitralekha, Yashode, Varalakshmi Stores are some of the serials which helped him garner recognition.

His untimely death has left his family, friends and fans shocked who took to social media and mourned his demise.

Actress Ankita Amar, who was recently seen sharing the screen space with the late actor in the daily soap Mandya Ravi mounted his demise. She told ETimes, "I am numb and shocked hearing the news of Mandya Ravi sir passing away. It is such sad news to hear. I hope God gives his family members the strength to recover from his loss. Also, the industry has lost a fine artist and Mandya Ravi sir will be missed."

She added, "I was thrilled when I learned that Mandy Ravi sir was roped in to essay the character of Shankarmurthy in Nammane Yuvarani. I have watched him act effortlessly since childhood and was a big fan of him as well. Getting to share screen space with him was another level of excitement for me. I did have a wonderful time shooting with him on the sets of our show."

The last rites of the actor will be held in Kallahalli near Mandya on Thursday, according to media reports.

