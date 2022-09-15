Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Twitter Review and Reactions: Silambarasan's action film is HIT or FLOP? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SILAMBARASAN Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu movie poster

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Twitter Review and Reactions: Tamil gangster drama VTK, starring Silambarasan, has been released on September 15. Part 1 of the gangster drama showed promise when the trailer was launched. Fans perceived it as a departure from style for both Simbu and the director Gautham Menon. After the film was released and the first reviews were shared by the fans on social media, the speculation around the film's novelty has been confirmed and viewers are pleasantly surprised with this new outing. For those wondering how good Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu (VTK) Part 1 is and whether to catch it on the big screens or not, read below.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu aka VTK Part 1: What is the movie about?

VTK Part 1 stars Silambarasan as Muthu who leaves his village to work as a migrant laborer. When he starts to work at a food stall in Mumbai, Muthu discovers that it is in fact the underbelly of the underworld. He is also shouldering the responsibility of taking care of his mother and sister. Muthu and his friends begin to work for a gang lord, executing people on order. They get caught up in a gang war. Will Muthu get sucked into a life of violence or pull his way back up is what makes up for the rest of the duration.

How are Silambarasan's fans reacting to VTK Part 1?

Gautham Menon has managed to deliver a satisfactory gangster drama in VTK Part 1, as per the early reviews of the movie. The storytelling and departures from form have been praised. Silambarasan's acting as Muthu is the soul of the film, fans stated. Many also said that the lead actor looks convincing in the role of a 20-year-old. AR Rahman's background score has been a major highlight that sees VTK through its high and low points. Moreover, Siddhi Idnani's debut has also received praise from movie watchers. Check out how fans are reacting to VTK Part 1 while anticipating the sequel.

