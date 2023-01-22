Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 9: Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja's film sees big jump

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Waltair Veerayya stars Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 9: Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's film is doing remarkable business. The latest Telugu film has become the first choice of cinegoers. While Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy which was released alongside Waltair Veerayya is slowing down at the ticket window, Chiranjeevi's film has continued to earn decent numbers.

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Report

The film which also stars Shruti Haasan in the lead was released on January 13, on the celebratory occasion of Sankranti. In no time, the action comedy entertainer directed by Bobby Kolli became a blockbuster. On day nine of its release, the Telugu film managed to mint over Rs 9 Cr, as reported by trade websites. This takes the total collection of the film to over Rs 132 Cr.

About Waltair Veerayya

The massy action-drama is written and directed by Bobby Kolli, with Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa as the leading ladies. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and co-produced by G K Mohan, under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers, the film opens on January 13. The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version will be arriving on the same day, with the same title. While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

'Waltair Veerayya ' shows Chiranjeevi as a local don whose authority is threatened when the city commissioner ACP Vikram Sagar (played by Ravi Teja) comes into town. Chiranjeevi is at his usual best in action as well as in hilarious scenes. He brings that special charm to the character and narrative with his mass aura. Ravi Teja is equally good as the cop and the face-off between the two is the major asset.

Don't miss these:

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection: Ajith's movie enters Rs 100 Cr club but Vijay's film leads

Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 10: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film stays steady

Latest Entertainment News