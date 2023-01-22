Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajith's movie enters Rs 100 Cr club but Vijay's film leads

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Varisu vs Thunivu

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 11: Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar's Tamil films continue to have a nec to neck competition. Released on the festive occasion of Pongal, the films have proved to be blockbusters. While the films are witnessing major drops at the ticket window, they've still managed to cross box office benchmarks. Even though Ajith starter Thunivu saw a bigger opening, Varisu starring Vijay has maintained a considerable lead.

Varisu Box Office Report

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu has reportedly rakes in close to Rs 150 Cr at the box office. According to early trade reports, Varisu earned Rs 6.5 crore net on the 11th day of its release in all languages. With this, the total box office collection of Varisu now stands at Rs. 141.05 crore.

Thunivu Box Office Report

Ajith Kumar's Thunivu surprised all with its opening. With strong numbers, it was expected to sweep off Varisu. However, the collections dropped majorly and as a result, film fell back. It is after 11 days that Thunivu was able to enter the Rs 100 Cr club at the box office. On day 11, the Tamil film earned Rs 4 Cr.

About Varisu

Varisu is a story of a man who is the son of a business tycoon. He is forced to take over his father’s empire under some unfavorable circumstances. The film is jointly scripted by director Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ashishor Solomon. Rashmika Mandanna appeared as the female lead opposite Vijay. Besides them, it also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish. Producer Dil Raju has backed the film under his banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. S Thaman has composed music for the film.

About Thunivu

The action thriller has Ajith Kumar playing a slightly negative character, and he impressed the fans with it. Manju Warrier, the Malayalam cinema star, essays the female lead, while Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, and GM Sundar appear in crucial roles. After the success of his last two films with H Vinoth, Ajith returns with him once again with a promising film. Ghibran scored music for Ajith for the first time in Thunivu, while the cinematography is handled by Nirav Shah.

