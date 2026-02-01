Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims attack on Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti: 'Anyone who speaks against...' The Lawrence gang has allegedly claimed an attack on Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti through a social media post by Randeep Malik. Bhatti had earlier threatened to kill Anmol and Lawrence Bishnoi, triggering heightened tensions between rival networks.

New Delhi:

A fresh twist has emerged in the ongoing gang rivalry involving the Lawrence Bishnoi network as the gang has claimed responsibility for an alleged attack on Pakistani gangster and terror operative Shehzad Bhatti. A social media post attributed to gangster Randeep Malik, associated with the Lawrence gang, surfaced online stating that they had carried out an attack on Bhatti.

"The attack on Shazad Bhatti has been carried out by me, Randeep Malik, and Anil Pandit from the USA. Anyone who speaks against our country or against Lawrence bhai will continue to face such attempts to silence them. No matter who they are or where they are hiding in any corner of the world, we will get them eliminated right there. Jai Hind," the post stated.

According to the claim, the gang targeted Shehzad Bhatti in retaliation for his earlier threats. Bhatti had recently issued public warnings declaring that he would kill Anmol Bishnoi and Lawrence Bishnoi, which sparked outrage within the Bishnoi network.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Social Media Post.

Background of the rivalry

Shehzad Bhatti, based in Pakistan, is known for sharing videos and statements challenging Indian gang networks and issuing direct death threats. His threats against Anmol Bishnoi and Lawrence Bishnoi had intensified hostility and generated widespread discussion on social media platforms.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

The NIA has accused the 31-year-old law graduate, in jail since 2015, of running a trans-national crime syndicate. Born in the northern state of Punjab, Bishnoi is short and lean, sporting a beard and moustache when seen in public for court appearances. In statements, the NIA has said he runs his syndicate from jails in different states, as well as countries such as Canada, through associates, who have been in contact with "pro-Khalistani" elements in neighbouring Nepal and other countries. However, Bishnoi has said he opposes Khalistan, or the demand for an independent Sikh state, and was not "anti-national", in an interview with a private news channel last year.

ALSO READ: Lawrence Bishnoi gang wanted shooter arrested in joint police operation in Delhi