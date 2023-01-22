Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 10: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film stays steady

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Veera Simha Reddy has proved to be a box office success

Veera Simha Reddy box office collection day 10: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Veera Simha Reddy is ruling the box office. The film is continuing to steadily inch closer to the Rs 100 Cr mark at the ticket window. While the film has slowed down, it continues to collect decent numbers. If it continues at the same pace, the film will be able to cross the benchmark in two weeks from its release date.

Veera Simha Reddy Box Office

According to early trade reports, the Telugu film starring Balayya is said to have earned Rs 2 crore, on the 10th day of its release. With this, the total collection of the film stands over Rs 90 crore.

About Veera Simha Reddy

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Veera Simha Reddy stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The movie makers promised that Balayya will be seen in a never seen before and action-packed role. In the action thriller, Balayya has played a dual role and the star also includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar from Kollywood and Duniya Vijay from Sandalwood.

The songs line Mass Mogadu and Jai Balayya and the trailer of the movie with power-punch dialogues and intense action had already received huge response from the fans even before the film hit the cinema halls. Rishi Punjabi has done the cinematography, wherein S Thaman’s background score in the film has been giving goosebumps to the masses. Veera Simha Reddy was a dream project for director Gopichand Malineni who is a die-hard fan of Balakrishna. It is not completely an actioner, as the movie also has family emotions in the right proportions.

