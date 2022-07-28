Vikrant Rona Twitter Reactions and Review: Cinegoers praise Kichcha Sudeep for 'ultimate' movie

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vikrant Rona

Vikrant Rona Twitter Reactions and Review: Kichcha Sudeep managed to hook pan-India audiences with his upcoming action-adventure 'Vikrant Rona'. In the film, which hit the screens on July 28, Sudeep plays the titular character of Vikrant aka the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies. Touted to be visually appealing, Vikrant Rona also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. It is one of its kind adventure film in India that has been set in the sea with Sudeep's character being a cop who wears his heart on his sleeves. It seems like Anup Bhandari's directorial has created a huge impact on the audience with its 3D and visual effects.

Cinegoers who watched the early morning shows claimed that Kichcha Sudeep starrer is the next big thing after KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR. The audience feel that film scores big on cinematography, visuals, action, and background music. ALSO READ: Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona: Where to Watch, Tickets, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download

A user wrote, "FANTASTIC visuals backed by bang on BGM. After #RRR & #KGF2, VR is another entertaining South film where cinematic storytelling touches new heights. 1st half establishes the plot, 2nd half encashes it nicely. @KicchaSudeep." Another said, "#VikrantRona one of the best 3 D movie in India, Best thrill with suspense, what a experience in 3d totally paisa vasool, Kannada industry is in Another level And collection don't worry guys it will be another level because movie is on."

Check out Vikrant Rona's Twitter Reactions and Review:

Vikrant Rona is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins, and is helmed by Anup Bhandari. The film will be released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film is distributed in North India by PVR Pictures. ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli showers love on Kichcha Sudeep for his upcoming film Vikrant Rona: 'Can't wait to see'

Latest Entertainment News