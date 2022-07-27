Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona: Where to Watch, Tickets, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vikrant Rona

Kichcha Sudeep's is all set to hook pan-India audiences with the upcoming fantasy action-adventure 'Vikrant Rona'. In the film, which will hit the screens on July 28, Sudeep plays the titular character of Vikrant aka the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, the film is directed by Anup Bhandari. The movie trailer released recently boasts great visuals. It is one of its kind adventure film in India that has been set in the sea with Sudeep's character being a cop who wears his heart on his sleeves.

At the trailer launch of Vikrant Rona in Mumbai, Sudeep was asked if his movie was also a "Rs 1000 crore-club film" like KGF 2. To which the lead actor replied "Maybe I will do Rs 2000 (crore). The film will be released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. If you are excited to watch Vikrant Rona, here are all the details viz where to watch, trailer, movie review, box office, HD download, how to book tickets, etc.

Vikrant Rona's releasing date?

The movie is slated for a theatrical release on July 28.

Who is the director of Kichcha Sudeep starrer?

Anup Bhandari

What is the star cast of Vikrant Rona?

Sudeep as Vikrant Rona

Nirup Bhandari as Sanjeev

Neetha Ashok as Aparna

Jacqueline Fernandez as Racquel D'Coasta

Ravishankar Gowda

Madhusudan Rao

Vasuki Vaibhav

Siddu Moolimani

Chitkala Biradar

Ramesh Rai

Where to book Kichcha Sudeep starrer movie tickets?

All the moviegoers can book Vikrant Rona's movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema halls near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the music director of Vikrant Rona?

B Ajaneesh Loknath has been roped into composing the music for this flick.

Vikrant Rona trailer

HD Images, Wallpapers and Posters of Kichcha Sudeep starrer

