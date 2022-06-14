Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan starrer remarkable, mints over Rs 300 crore globally

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kamal Haasan

Highlights Vikram has crossed Rs 300 crore mark within 10 days of its release

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil

The film’s earnings have crossed Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu alone

Kamal Haasan's latest film Vikram is refusing to slow down at the box office. The film has emerged as the top choice of moviegoers after it was released on June 3 in direct competition from Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh's Major. Vikram is on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of 2022. According to reports, the gross worldwide 10-day collection of the film is said to be around Rs 300 crore.

The success of the action film is attributed to the powerful performances of the three lead stars Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil along with the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film’s earnings have crossed Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu alone.

Chiranjeevi hosted dinner for Kamal Haasan

To celebrated the success Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Chiranjeevi hosted a dinner for the actor at his residence. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was also present there. Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi dropped a string of images from his meeting with Salman and Kamal Haasan. In the images, Chiranjeevi is seen presenting a bouquet of flowers to Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan and 'Vikram' director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

"Absolute joy, celebrating and honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh and team at my home last night. What an intense and thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More Power to you," he captioned the post.

About Kamal Haasan starrer

Released on June 3, 2022, in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu, Vikram is a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. Kamal Haasan is playing the role of a retired top cop in the film. It is a high-octane action thriller written and directed by Kanagaraj. The film also stars Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Santhana Bharathi and Vasanthi.