Valimai Twitter Reactions & Review: Ajith fans flood social media with appreciation posts, praise bike scenes

The fans of Ajith who have been waiting eagerly for the release of the star's action thriller Valimai took to social media on Thursday to share their review of the film after catching the early morning shows in South India. Videos from cinema halls showing fans going berserk are viral on Twitter. Needless to say that Ajith seems to have impressed everyone with his performance yet again.

The actor is known to be a rider and in Valimai, he is shown to be doing some death-defying stunts on motorbikes. Visuals from the film were shared right from inside the theaters and fans seems to be loving Ajith's screen presence. Some even claimed that the movie is 'Hollywood-level' when it came to the action sequences.

One of the Twitter users wrote about Valimai, "1st Half over. Kollywood Cinema going to Next Level. Each and Every scene very suspense. Mass Intervel block. #Thala and Karthikeya Bike chasing scene Mass Terrific. All are Enjoy Nanga vera mari song (sic)."

Another netizen also praised Valimai writing, "Ajith Kumar screen presence & pre interval fight scene Goosebumps moment for every fans (sic)."

Some of the clips shared on social media showed fans putting garlands on Ajith's huge banners put up outside the cinema halls. Other videos posted show bikers performing stunts outside the cinema halls. Other videos showed fans having a gala time dancing and whistling to Ajith's scenes in Valimai.

The movie is produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. Boney Kapoor pointed out that Valimai will mark the beginning of pan-Indian releases for the actor. "Valimai is the beginning of a pan-India release for Ajith Kumar's movies as we will be releasing the film in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. The film has emotional elements, family elements, outstanding action blocks, and amazing performances by Ajith Kumar and the other members of the cast," the producer said.