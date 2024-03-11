Telugu filmmaker Surya Kiran, known for film Satyam, dies at 48

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Surya Kiran

Telugu director Surya Kiran passed away at the age of 48. He was undergoing treatment at GEM hospital for jaundice, where he breathed his last. As soon as the news spread like wildfire, fans and celebrities from the industry mourned the demise of the director.

Surya Kiran is best known for his films like Satyam and Raju Bhai. He began his career as a child artist and has acted in more than 200 films. He made his first directorial venture with Satyam in 2003. The film starred Sumanth and Genelia and made good numbers at the box office.

Apart from Satyam, Surya Kiran's other notable works include Dhana 51, Brahmastram, Raju Bhai and Chapter 6. He also directed the Tamil film Arasi. Surya Kiran has received two Nandi Awards as a director. He has also received two Center Awards as a child artist.

He has also participated in the Telugu reality show Bigg Boss 4 and he was the first contestant to get eliminated. The filmmaker had tied the knot with actress Kalyani but later got divorced. His last rites will be performed in Chennai on March 12, Tuesday.

Also Read: 'I knew I would...', Surbhi Chandna pens an emotional note, shares glimpses from Chooda ceremony

Also Read: Oscars 2024: Princess Switch star Vanessa Hudgens reveals her pregnancy in style | WATCH