'I knew I would...', Surbhi Chandna pens an emotional note, shares glimpses from Chooda ceremony

TV actor Surbhi Chandna got married to her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma on Saturday, March 2. Surbhi took saat pheras with Karan Sharma at the Chomu Palace Hotel in the Chomu district located near Jaipur, Rajasthan. The actress took to social media to share glimpses of her Chooda ceremony.

Along with the pictures, she penned an emotional note, "Felt such a rush of emotions during my chooda ceremony I avoided making eye contact with mum dad cause then I Knew I would start feeling the void of Drifting apart.

She further added, "My Heart felt Excitement To Start This New Phase of life the Pain Of Leaving My Parents and so much more...We wanted our wedding To be Joyous & Happy for all and Wanted to see Our Family Smile all along to see us tying the knot.

Fans flooded the comment section and admired the actress for her beautiful pictures. One user said, "U!!! Ur pictures!!! Decor!!! Make up!! Dresses!!! Everything was much much better than the bollywood celebrities". Another user said, "After Anushka your look was the best.". "My sunkissed bride! The most beautiful", wrote the third user.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma dated each other for almost 10 years and they are now married. Surbhi never revealed her relationship in media, though she used to share pictures with her boyfriend on Instagram. Just a few months before the wedding, Surbhi introduced Karan to the world.

For the unversed, Surbhi Chandna is the last one from Ishqbaaz gang to get married. The show featured Nakuul Mehta as Shivaay Singh Oberoi, Surbhi Chandna as Anika, Kunal Jaisingh as Omkara Singh Oberoi, Shrenu Parikh as Gauri Kumari Sharma and Mansi Srivastava as Bhavya Singh Omkara.

