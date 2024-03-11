Oscars 2024: Princess Switch star Vanessa Hudgens reveals her pregnancy in style | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vanessa Hudgens

Actress Vanessa Hudgens finally revealed her baby bump at the Oscars 2024 red carpet. The Princess Switch star is expecting her first baby with her husband Cole Tucker. The video of her entering the event with style is going viral on social media.

In the clip, Vanessa Hudgens is dressed up in a black long-sleeved floor-length dress that showcases her belly. She was seen smiling at the camera and was showered with blessings and congratulations from the people. Vanessa Hudgens even shared her look on her Instagram as well. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, "Oscar's 2024! One for the books". Fans flooded the comment section and congratulated her. One user said, "First Sharpay now Gabriella is having a baby". Another user said, "It's the start of something new".

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker got engaged in February 2023 and were married on December 2, 2023, in Tulum, Mexico.

Vanessa Anne Hudgens is an American actress and singer. She gained recognition after portraying the role of Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film series. She made her feature film debut in Thirteen in 2003. She has worked in other films including The Ultimate Idol, Beastly, Sucker Punch, Journey 2: The Mysterious Islands, Spring Breakers, The Frozen Ground, Machete Kills, Gimme Shelter, Freaks of Nature, Dog Days, The Princess Switch, Tick, Tick...Boom!, Asking For It Downtown Girl among others. The actress has also worked in shows including Drake & Josh, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Robot Chicken, Punk'd, So You Think You Can Dance and Rennervations.

Vanessa Hudgens will next be seen in Bad Boys Ride or Die and another untitled project which will be directed by Paul Soriano.

She has not only acted in shows and films but has also hosted awards events and has also been a judge for reality shows. She has hosted the 94th and 95th Academy Awards. She has also been a judge for So You Think You Can Dance for seasons 14 and 15.

