Vidya Balan's Do Aur Do Pyaar gets new release date, to clash with Janhvi Kapoor's Mr. And Mrs. Mahi

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vidya Balan's Do Aur Do Pyaar gets new release date

Vidya Balan and Ileana D'Cruz are going to share the screen with Prateek Gandhi in Do Aur Do Pyaar. Recently the film was announced and its release date was also revealed. The film was going to clash with Kareena Kapoor Khan's film in March but now the release date of Do Aur Do Pyaar has been changed. it will not happen. For the unversed, Do Aur Do Pyaar is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

Do Aur Do Pyaar will hit the theaters on this day

The film Do Aur Do Pyaar was announced in January this year. A motion poster was shared and the release date along with the cast was revealed. Stars like Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Prateek Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy are playing important roles in the film. This romantic thriller was to be released on 29 March 2024. But now its release date has been changed with just 18 days before its release. Yes, now the film will not hit the theaters on March 29. The film will be released on April 19.

Today, on March 11, Vidya Balan shared a new poster of the upcoming film on her Instagram account. With this, the actress has announced a new release date. "Love may be unpredictable, but it's totally intoxicating," she wrote in the caption. The movie will be released in theaters on April 19 instead of March 29.

Do Aur Do Pyaar will clash with Jhanvi Kapoor's film

Earlier, Vidya Balan's film Do Aur Do Pyaar was going to clash with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's starrer film Crew, because it is also releasing on March 29. The craze about this film has increased a lot since the teaser came out. In such a situation, Do Aur Do Pyaar clashing with Crew might have backfired for the makers.

Well, it may not be Kareena Kapoor's film, but Do Aur Do Pyaar will compete with Janhvi Kapoor's film. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr. and Mrs. Mahi is also releasing in theaters on April 19 along with Vidya Balan's film.

