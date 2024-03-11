Main Atal Hoon OTT Release: When and where to watch Pankaj Tripathi-starrer?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pankaj Tripathi plays the titular role in the film

After a successful theatrical run, the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Main Atal Hoon is all set to premiere on OTT. The biographical flick was released in cinemas on January 19, 2024 and within 2 months of its theatrical release, it will be arriving on OTT for wider audience. ZEE5 on its official social media accounts shared the release date of Main Atal Hoon.

See the post:

''Shuru karo taiyaari, aa rahe hain Atal Bihari!'' ZEE5 wrote along with the post.

Deets about Main Atal Hoon's OTT release

As per the post shared by ZEE5 on Sunday, Main Atal Hoon is set to arrive on the streaming platfrom on March 14, 2024. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, the film also stars Piyush Mishra, Ramesh Kumar Sevak, Daya Shankar Pandey, Pramod Pathak, Payal Nair, Rajesh Khatri, Eklakh Khan, and Harshad Kumar in supporting roles.

Main Atal Hoon is directed by Ravi Jadhav, known for National Award-winning movies such as Natarang and Balgandharva. It revolves around the life and political career of India’s beloved BJP leader and former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was not only a politician but also a poet, a gentleman, and a statesman.

"Getting a chance to play the role of our great leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an honour in itself. We went through rigorous reading sessions, to understand the dialect, his lifestyle, and his vision for India. I feel elated today as we begin shooting for Main ATAL Hoon," Pankaj Tripathi said while talking about the film.

India TV's Jaya Dwivedie in her review for the film wrote, ''Biographical films on Indian politicians have generally failed to impress the audience in the past but when it comes to a film on Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one must watch the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer in theatres. If you think you know Atal Bihari Vajpayee completely then watch the film 'Main Atal Hoon' as it will also feature those aspects of him which people are not aware of.''

