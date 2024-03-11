Shaitaan Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn-starrer touches Rs 50 cr mark in its opening weekend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shaitaan also stars Jyothika in a key role

Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in the lead roles, has embarked on the journey on becoming first blockbuster of 2024. The film is performing exceptionally well at the box office. In its first weekend, the suspense thriller has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. As per Sacnilk.com, Shaitaan has collected nearly Rs 20 crore on Sunday, taking the total collections to surpass the Rs 50 crore mark. The film opened to a massive Rs 14.75 crore on Friday, and now its nett collections in India stand at Rs 53.50 crore after Day 3.

The film had an overall 36.24 percent occupancy on Sunday, with a major contribution coming from its evening shows.

More deets about Shaitaan

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of the Gujarati horror film Vash (2023). Janki Bodiwala, who played the role of Ajay Devgn's on-screen daughter, has also played the same role in the Vash. The cast includes R Madhavan in a negative role, while Ajay and Jyothika play Janki's on-screen parents. Moreover, Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak are also producing this film.

Ajay Devgn on work front

Ajay Devgn has a very busy 2024 as several of his films are releasing this year. After the film Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn's films Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Maidan are being released in April. Apart from this, the film Singham Again is going to be released in August and Raid 2 is going to be released in November. Talking about R Madhavan's work front, Shashikant's cricket drama- Test, Adhishthasali and GD Naidu Biopic are in his pipeline.

