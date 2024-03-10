Pushpa 2 update: Allu Arjun receives grand welcome in Visakhapatnam for film shoot | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has ignited the hype, excitement and craze among the netizens. The actor received a grand welcome in Visakhapatnam after he arrived for filming of his upcoming film Pushpa 2. The video is now going viral on social media. In the clip, it can be seen fans flocked to the Visakhapatnam Airport in large numbers and made the day remarkable.

Talking about Pushpa 1, this film was released in theatres in 2021. From the story of this film to the songs, everything created a stir on and off social media. Pushpa: The Rise is about a labourer named Pushpa who makes enemies as he rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a special song Oo Antava, which became a chartbuster hit. The second part of the film i.e. Pushpa 2 will hit the theaters on August 15 this year. Pushpa 2 is going to clash with Ajay Devgn's film Singham Again.

Pushpa 2 OTT release

The makers have announced the OTT release of the film even before its release. Yes, Pushpa 2 will also hit OTT. This film will be released on Netflix. The OTT platform itself has given this information by sharing a post on its Instagram account. 'Soon Pushpa 2 will be coming on Netflix Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. In Malayalam and Kannada,' read the caption. However, the OTT release date of the film has not been decided yet.

Ever since the release of Pushpa, Allu Arjun has gained recognition at the international level. The actor was chosen to lead the annual India Day Parade in New York last year which was organised by a leading Indian diaspora organisation as India marked its year of Independence- Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Not only this Arya star also bagged a National Award for Best Actor for his blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise.

Also Read: Missing The Glory? Watch THESE similar Revenge themed K-Dramas

Also Read: Marvel star Chris Evan and wife Alba Baptista spotted at Pre-Oscars 2024 party | WATCH