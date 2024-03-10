Marvel star Chris Evan and wife Alba Baptista spotted at Pre-Oscars 2024 party | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

Chris Evans and Alba Baptists once again captured the attention of netizens after they were spotted at the Pre-Oscars party recently. The couple made a rare joint appearance and were looking the cutest. The clip of the couple is now going viral on social media.

In the video, the couple were dressed at their best. Alba Baptista was dressed in an off-screen white sheath gown and pumps. While Chris Evans was looking dapper in a white button shirt, paired with Khakis and brown boots. He accessorised his look with a pair of glasses.Hollywood's biggest awards night, the Oscars will air live on ABC and will begin at 4:00 pm PT/ 7:00 pm, which is interestingly an hour earlier than the Oscar's traditional start. The ceremony will begin at approximately 4:00 am Indian time on March 11.

For the unversed, Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, are rumoured to be dating since 2021. It was the eagle-eyed fans who noticed the Portuguese model following Chris and several of his family members on Instagram. However, the couple chose to not reveal much about their meet-up or relationship but their goofy videos and photos did serve the purpose.

Chris Evans has starred in several Marvel films as Captain America. He was last seen in Pain Hustlers. Directed by David Yates, the film features Emily Blunt, Hillary Harley, Aubrey Dollar, Alexis Baca and Catherine O'Hara among others. Pain Hustlers tells the story of a woman who's struggling to raise her daughter and takes a job out of desperation. She begins work at a failing pharmaceutical startup, but what she doesn't anticipate is the dangerous racketeering scheme she's suddenly entered. The film is available on Netflix.

Alba Baptista began her career in her native Portugal with the series Jardins Proibidos and has starred in multiple Portuguese series and films such as A Impostora and, Filha da Lei among others.

