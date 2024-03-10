Nita Ambani receives 'Beauty With Purpose Humanitarian Award’ at 71st Miss World Finals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nita Ambani receives big honour at 71st Miss World finals

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani was honored with the 'Humanitarian Award' at the 71st Miss World Finale at Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai on Saturday. Nita Ambani was honoured with the award for her noble deeds. In her acceptance speech during the event, Nita Ambani appreciated all the women present there. For the unversed, the 71st Miss World pageant returned to the stage after a 28-year hiatus in Mumbai, India. Amongst a sea of contenders hailing from over 115 nations, the spotlight shone brightest on Krystyna Pyszková, a radiant 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, as she clinched the coveted crown on March 9.

Nita Ambani's acceptance speech

Nita Ambani accepted the Humanitarian Award with gratitude and humility. "Thank you for this honour. This honor is not just an individual achievement, but a testament to the power of compassion and service that binds us all together. Throughout my journey, I have been guided by the eternal Indian principles of Satyam, Shivam, and Sundaram. At Reliance Foundation, we are making dedicated efforts to empower every Indian especially women and young girls through education, healthcare, sports livelihood, and promotion of art and culture," said the Reliance Foundation Chairperson in her acceptance speech.

Nita Ambani donned Banarasi Jangala saree from Swadesh at Miss World 2024

Nita Ambani also made headlines with her stunning traditional Banarasi Jangala saree at the Miss World 2024 event. Her choice of the latest saree collection mesmerised the audience, making her a standout figure on this prestigious occasion. Nmacc's official Instagram page gave details about her saree in a separate post.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMNita Ambani saree was handcrafted from lustrous gold zari and Indian silk

"Handcrafted from lustrous gold zari and Indian silk, each thread exudes timeless elegance. Its intricate floral jaal, delicately woven with meenakari detailing, is the epitome of grace. Behind every thread and pattern lies 45 days of meticulous effort by skilled artisan Shri Mohammad Islam. Swadesh and Manish Malhotra together bring this marvel to you, showcasing the beauty of Indian artistry on a global stage," read the caption.

Also Read: Miss World 2024 contestants were dressed up in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ costumes | Watch