Miss World 2024 contestants were dressed up in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ costumes | Watch

The recently held mega event Miss World 24 was truly the event to celebrate. In a dazzling revival of glamour and grace, the 71st Miss World pageant returned to the stage after a 28-year hiatus in Mumbai, India. Amongst a sea of contenders hailing from over 115 nations, the spotlight shone brightest on Krystyna Pyszková, a radiant 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, as she clinched the coveted crown on March 9.

Besides the contestants taking part in the contest, the one thing that made headlines was the 13 winners of the fast-track talent round at Miss World 2024 walked the ramp along with the cast of the upcoming web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. This includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. The 20 beautiful women walked in the costumes from the first song titled ‘Sakal Ban’ from Heeramandi.

The contestants of Miss World got to experience the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix’s series Heeramandi through art, music, and costumes. The launch provided the audiences with a rich experience of Indian culture and heritage and took them back into the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s storytelling.

Sakal Ban song from Heeramandi is out now!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali launched the first song from his music label Bhansali Music, 'Sakal Ban' for his maiden Netflix series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. The song launch made a massive buzz and a storm that had never been witnessed before, as it was launched on the global stage of Miss World 24’.

The song launch event gets more exciting with the leading ladies of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar walking the ramp alongside the world’s most beautiful women on the first track of the show, from Bhansali Music. This mesmerizing composition, crooned by the talented Raja Hasan and adorned with the timeless lyrics of Amir Khusro, embodies the essence of traditional folk music while resonating with Bhansali's signature grandeur.

