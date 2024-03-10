Mani Rani to avoid dance reality shows for next 10 years, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Seems like Manisha Rani is done with dancing after participating Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

After Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Manisha Rani recently came into the limelight by winning the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Just a few days ago, Manisha also grabbed attention when she unfollowed her Bigg Boss friend Elvish Yadav. Now once again she is in the headlines. The Jhalak winner recently said that she no longer wants to participate in any dance show for the next ten years.

Manisha is done with dance reality shows after Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Manisha feels as if she has lived her entire life on a dance reality show. "Lag raha hai jaise ki hum puri zindagi jee liye hain. Itna dance ki lag raha hai jaise Ganga naha li hoon. Bahut hogaya hai! Ab mujhe koi dance wala show nahi krna hai. Isme bahut mehnat lagta hai," said Manisha. She concluded by saying that during Jhalak, she danced so much that it seemed that she is not going to dance for a long time.

Manisha further added that she feels that she will not dance for the whole ten years. "I danced a lot during rehearsals and performances. I love dance. It cannot be reduced, but yes, I don't feel like doing pressure dancing anymore. Don't think that you have to dance for so many hours. From time to time, whenever I feel like it, I will definitely make some of my videos," said the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner.

Manisha Rani's career

If we talk about Manisha's journey so far, she has worked very hard and struggled to reach here. She started making TikTok videos and became famous among Gen Z. Manish Rani also worked in the Bhojpuri film industry. She then appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 2, where Manisha became a well-known face for the audience. Later she entered the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Despite being one of the wild card entries, Manisha won the show. Along with dance, her funny style was also liked by the audience.

