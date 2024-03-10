BTS video of 'Baby Bring It On' song from Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express interests netizens | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE A BTS video of 'Baby Bring It On' song from Madgaon Express has come to the fore

The trailer of Excel Entertainment and Kunal Khemu's directorial debut Madgaon Express was released last week. While the trailer set the right tone for the arrival of this comedy entertainer, the recently released 'Baby Bring It On' song from the film further drenched the audience into madness. The three cast leads Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi can be seen rocking the dance floors in the latest video. The BTS has the same madness that would have probably gone behind the camera as well.

Nora shared the BTS on Instagram

Nora Fatehi also shared the BTS video on her Instagram profile. "The Energy was INSANE on the sets of #Babybringiton. MADNESS just like the film #madgaonexpress. Check out the full song out now! Film out March 22nd," read her caption. Nora's comment section is filled with laughter emoticons and fans are loving the energy on the Madgaon Express set. This BTS video from the sets of 'Baby Bring It On' is sheer proof of the laughter and the madness the film is about to bring on the big screens.

Watch the video here:

Makers and cast of Madgaon Express

Producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, who have been entertaining fans with comedy franchises like Fukrey, are coming up with another comedy film. Ever since Excel Entertainment dropped the first look posters of the much-awaited comedy entertainer Madgaon Express the excitement among the audiences is huge. The film stars the dynamic trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in what promises to be their most entertaining avatars. Moreover, it was Nora Fatehi who joined the cast later on. The makers had shared the poster of Nora on Instagram while welcoming her to the cast.

Madgaon Express is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, the film will hit theaters on March 22, 2024.

