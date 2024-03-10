Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee gets back to filming with Kartik, Triptii despite leg injury

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Director Anees Bazmee has started filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 despite leg injury

One of Bollywood's famous filmmakers Anees Bazmee is back to the director's chair with the highly anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In the third part, Kartik Aryan is playing the role of Rooh Baba and Vidya Balan is returning as Manjulika. Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee started shooting on Saturday. The director announced the film's shooting commencement on Saturday by sharing a photo from the set on social media where he is seen watching the monitor. Captioning the photo on Instagram, he wrote, "My Happy Place..." His fractured leg also captured the eyeballs of netizens.

Anees Bazmee kickstarted Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's shooting

The Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri starrer has been in the news for a while now. The Animal famed actor Tripti Dimri has replaced Kiara Advani in the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa film franchise. Moreover, after the tremendous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, now the third part of this horror-comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is in the making. The first Bhool Bhulaiyaa film directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan was a hit. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu directed by Anees Bazmee proved to be a blockbuster.

When will 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' be released?

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan had also taken blessings of God and worshiped before going for shooting. He also posted a picture on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today." Let us tell you that apart from Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit can also be seen in this film Apart from them, animal actor Triptii Dimri and Naseeruddin Shah will also be seen playing important roles in the film. Regarding Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's release date, it is being said that this film can be released on the occasion of Diwali this year.

