Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, best known for Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa to make OTT debut

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aanand L Rai

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, has always delivered the best, be it films like Raksha Bandhan, Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan among others. Aanand L Rai is known for his stories and his films have captivated generations. The director is set to make his debut on the OTT platform with a romance-drama series this year.

According to the interview in PTI, he said, "The digital space is populated by projects in the mystery and thriller genres and aims to deliver something different to audiences. There are people making fantastic thrillers and mystery series, but I would love to do something different. I want to reach out to the audience with something new on OTT. I want to give them a world which they have not seen on OTT before. He further added, As a good student, I'll learn first and then deliver. This year you can expect (the show) but I won't reveal much about it. All I can say is, I'll be dealing with romance and drama.

All the OTT platforms were asking me to make content but I wasn't convinced as it's new (format of storytelling). It's a different kind of writing. It is character driven, it has a bigger plot and arc, which we don't have in films.

Films are like a complete soul, and for a series, you need a big body. So, I now know the difference (between the two mediums), but knowing is not enough. I have to learn," he added.

Meanwhile, on a work front, Aanand L Rai will begin shooting for his next directorial venture Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush in mid-2024. This upcoming film will mark the third collaboration between the filmmaker and actor after Raanjhanna and Atrangi Re.His recent production Jhimma 2 has fared well at the box office. The film is backed by Rai’s Color Yellow Productions and directed by Hemant Dhome, the movie was touted as one of the highest-grossing Marathi films of 2023.

His other notable works include Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Tumbbad, Haseen Dillruba, Manmarziyaan, Good Luck Jerry, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Zero among others.

Also Read: 'Because for me you...', Anupam Kher shares heartfelt video on Satish Kaushik's death anniversary

Also Read: Watched Shaitaan? THESE popular thriller films and web series you shouldn't miss