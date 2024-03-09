'Because for me you...', Anupam Kher shares heartfelt video on Satish Kaushik's death anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher

On the occasion of Satish Kaushik's first death anniversary, his dearest friend Anupam Kher remembered him in a special way. The veteran actor took to social media to share an emotional video, in which he recorded the expressions of the late actor and filmmaker.

Along the video, Anupam Kher wrote a length note in the caption, "My dear Satish! Exactly one year ago today on my birthday March 7th I showed you this video of friendship in your office! He further added, "And you didn't know I was recording your reactions on my mobile! Today, March 9, marks one year since you passed away. But for me, you will always be the same... Cheerful, lively, innocent and an unmatched gift of friendship!!! I don't miss you! Because for me you went nowhere!! Noooooooooooooooooooooooooo This was a lie! I miss you, your nonsense jokes and your talks so much!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the film 'Kaagaj 2', which was released on March 1. Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Neena Gupta and late actor Satish Kaushik are in lead roles in this film. On the occasion of his 69th birthday, Anupam Kher revealed this secret and surprised his fans with his new project titled Tanvi The Great. For the unversed, Anupam Kher directed a film named 'Om Jai Jagdish'. This film was the story of three brothers, whose characters were played by Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Mahima Chaudhary, Urmila Matondar and Tara Sharma played their love interests.

He will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'. It is based on Indian Emergency and will star Kangana Ranaut as the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

