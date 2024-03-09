Watched Shaitaan? THESE popular thriller films and web series you shouldn't miss

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Talaash and Merry Christmas

Movies and web series of different genres are released every week on the OTT platform, but the stories of some leave a deep impression on our hearts and minds. If you are into suspense and horror thrillers, then the list is just for you to watch in comfort sitting at home. Let's take a look.

1. Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas is a mystery thriller film. It tells the story of two strangers who meet on a fateful Christmas Eve, but a night of romance soon becomes a nightmare. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Radhika Apte, Aditi Govitrikar, Sanjay Kapoor and Tinnu Anand. Merry Christmas is available on Netflix.

2. Freddy

Freddy tells the story of a socially awkward dentist who falls in love with a woman who is in an abusive marriage. The dentist goes to all lengths to win the affection of her. His secrets set him off on a dark path. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film also stars Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Karan Pandit and Harshika Kewalramani among others. Freddy is available on Disney +Hotstar.

3. Cuttputlli

Cuttputlli is the story of a serial killer who dares to taunt the police force as corpses of teenage girls are found in public spaces. Inspector Arjan Shetty sets out on a mission to trace the murderer. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film features Akshay Kumar, Sargun Mehta, Rakul Preet Singh, Suhani Sethi and Renaye Tejani among others. Cuttputlli is available on Disney + Hotstar

4. Adhura

The horror show Adhura is based in Nilgiri Valley School, where strange events happen that are connected to a new student. When the batch of 2007 returns for its reunion, Adhiraj Jaisingh, an ex-student must face what he did 15 years ago. The series stars Ishwak Singh, Zoa Morani, Rasika Dugal, Poojan Chhabra and Shrenik Arora among others. Adhura is available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Shaitaan Box Report: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's film off to a flying start, earns THIS much on Day 1

Also Read: Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani hospitalised, shares update on Instagram