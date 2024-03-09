Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani hospitalised, shares update on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular hosts and television actors in our country. He is noted for his appearances in shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin, Kavach, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. He has also hosted several reality shows. The Roohaniyat actor has carved his place over the years in the industry. He is an avid social media user and amasses a massive following. The actor recently shared on Instagram that he was admitted to the hospital.

Arjun Bijlani took to social media and shared an image of his hospital bed. He gave a glimpse of his injected hand and wrote, "Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai". According to a report in Zoom, Arjun Bijlani has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Arjun did not even go to the set due to pain. Apart from this, Arjun shared his health update in a conversation with Zoom. He said, 'I had a lot of pain in my stomach, due to which I am admitted to the hospital... Further health updates will be known only after the X-ray.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Bijlani is currently busy shooting the TV show Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. It tells the story of Shiv, a doctor, is emotionally distant due to the events that occurred in his past. His path crosses with Shakti, an orphan who is good at nurturing the broken ones.

The show also stars Nikki Sharma, Parineeta Borthakur, Gaurav Wadhwa, Reva Kaurase, Nimisha Vakharia and Vrushab Khadtale among others. The show premiered on July 3 last year and is a spin-off of the channel's popular show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'.

