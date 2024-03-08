Murder Mubarak to Young Royals S3: Upcoming films, shows releasing this March on Netflix

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Murder Mubarak and Young Royals S3

All set for upcoming films and shows on Netflix. The streaming giant has announced a slew of new shows, events and films for fans all around the world. Be it Young Royals season 3, Murder Mubarak, Damsel or Queen of Tears, fans can't contain their excitement and are eager to watch their favourite stars. Let's take a look at what films and shows will be releasing this March.

1. Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak is the story of a murder investigation, a non-traditional police officer turns a spotlight on an array of suspects. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye. Murder Mubarak features a star-studded cast including Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karishma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia. Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Kunal Khemu among others. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Murder Mubarak is scheduled to premiere on March 15 on streaming platform Netflix.

2. Young Royals

Young Royals tells the story of Prince Wilhelm who adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school, but following his heart proves move challenging than anticipated.

The third season of the show will premiere on March 11 of this year.

3. Queen of Tears

K-drama Queen of Tears is the story of the queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis until love miraculously begins to bloom again.

The series will star Kim Ji-won, Kim Soo-hyun, Kwak Dong-yeon and Lee Joo-bin among others. Queen of Tears will be premiered on March 9.

4. Iron Reign

Iron Reign is the story of Joaquín Manchado rules his drug empire from Barcelona's seaport with an iron fist, until a new shipment sends business and family spiraling.

The starcast includes Chini Darin, Eduard Fernandez, Lorente, Natalia de Molina and Sergi Lopez among others.

Also Read: National Creators Award 2024: Singer Maithili Thakur clicks a selfie with PM Narendra Modi | WATCH

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant reacts to her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani's second wedding