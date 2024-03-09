Shaitaan Box Report: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's film off to a flying start, earns THIS much on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 1

Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Jyothika's starrer Shaitaan have created a buzz amongst netizens ever since its release. The nail-biting thriller has struck a chord with the audience and has raked in double digits at the box office on day one. According to a report in Sacnilk, Shaitaan earned Rs 14.20 crore net in India on its first day. The overall occupancy of the film in Hindi is 25.70%.

Shaitaan Day 1 Hindi Occupancy

Morning Shows: 13.54%

Afternoon Shows: 21.00%

Evening Shows: 25.23%

Night Shows: 43.02%

According to India TV's Jaya Dwivedi, Shaitaan is a nail-biting thriller which will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the film. Filmmaker Vikas Bahl has showcased the right emotions in the film. With the father being helpless, the mother taking the form of Durga is shown brilliantly. Every single scene is worth it. Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan's supernatural thriller Shaitaan is worth watching for once.

R.Madhavan's brilliant and intense acting will be etched in your minds for a while. His acting and the stare into the camera has a haunting effect and will give you goosebumps. Ajay Devgn's portrayal of the protective father has connected with the fans earlier in films like Drishyam. With this film, he has nailed his character with brilliant acting.

Shaitaan is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilmsand Panaroma Studios International and is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan will also mark the Bollywood debut of Janki Bodiwala. The film was released in theatres on March 8.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Vikas Bahl will be released in theatres in April. Apart from this, he also has Singham Again which will be released in August and Raid 2 in November. R. Madhavan also cricket drama Test, Tamil film Adhirshtasaali and a biopic on Indian inventor G.D Naidu.

