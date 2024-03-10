Missing The Glory? Watch THESE similar Revenge themed K-Dramas

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Glory and Eve

Do you miss Song Hye-Kyo in her revenge avatar in The Glory? There are similar revenge-themed K-Dramas that are released every year to spread awareness about the issues faced in society. Let's take a look at a few of those K-Dramas.

1. Eve

Eve tells the story of Lee Ra El devises schemes to exact revenge on people who destroyed her family. With the help of her friend Seo Eun Pyeong, she is determined to go after the richest clans in the country. The show features Its Okay To Not Be Okay star Seo Yea-ji.

2. Reflection of You

It is based on a novel penned by Jung So-hyeon. It tells the story of a thriving painter's enviable life begins to fray when a bright young woman she once befriended resurfaces as a shell of her former self.

3. Flower of Evil

Flower of Evil tells the story of Detective Cha Ji-Won who marries Baek Hee-Sung and has a daughter. While he seems like a committed family man, they are unaware that he is living in disguise.

4. Itaewon Class

Itaewon Class tells the story of an ex-con and his friends fight to make their ambitious dreams for their street bar a reality.

5. Get Revenge

Get Revenge tells the tale of Kang Hae-ra setting out to take revenge on whoever put out a fake scandal to ruin her life. Later, she crosses paths with Cha Min-joon, a lawyer determined to get revenge for his family.

6. SKY Castle

Four housewives living in a lavish neighbourhood called SKY Castle engage in a string of conflicts as they struggle to make their children stand out more than others in every possible way.

7. Vagabond

Vagabond tells the story of a stuntman involved in a tragic airplane crash and ends up discovering a national corruption scandal in the process.

