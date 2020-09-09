Telugu TV actress Sravani of Manasu Mamata fame dies by suicide

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SRAVANI_ACTOR Telugu Serial Actress Sravani commits suicide Breaking News, Telugu TV actress Sravani, who was currentl being seen in the serial Manasu Mamata, has died by suicide. While the reason for her death is still unknown, the police have registered a case and are investigating. According to a report in TV9Telugu, family members allege that Sravani decided to end her

Telugu TV actress Sravani, who was currently being seen in the serial Manasu Mamata, has died by suicide. While the reason for her death is still unknown, the police have registered a case and are investigating. According to a report in TV9Telugu, family members allege that Sravani decided to end her life as a result of harassment by Devraj Reddy. Devaraj is said to have harassed Sravani and she committed suicide out of that resentment. Reportefly, Sravani, who was living on the second floor of H56 block in Mathura Nagar under Essar Nagar PS, Hyderabad, died by suicide between 9-10 pm.

Sravani's family members lodged a complaint against Devraj Reddy with the Epsarnagar police. The police who registered the case are investigating. The actress' brother demands that the culprit be severely punished. The body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem.

Sravani has been acting in Telugu serials for the last eight years. She has acted in many serials like 'Mouna Ragam'and 'Manasu Mamata'.

