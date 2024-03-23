SS Rajamouli's RRR roars again in Japan, 110-year-old theater company turns the film into play

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 110-year-old theater company turns RRR into play

The success of the Oscar-winning film RRR still seems unstoppable. Even after two years, the audience witnesses its milestones. RRR fans are not only in India but also in foreign countries. There is so much craze for RRR in Japan that now it has been converted into a musical play. RRR director SS Rajamouli is in Japan these days. During the musical play of his film, Rajamouli was given a standing ovation and the entire theater echoed with applause. Rajamouli has expressed happiness by sharing a social media post.

RRR director SS Rajamouli expresses gratitude

RRR, directed by Rajamouli, was greatly loved by the Japanese audience and the film made huge collections at the box office there. Even now the craze for this film has not diminished among the Japanese audience. Nearly two years after its release, Japan's 110-year-old musical theater company Takarazuka staged a musical play based on the film. Rajamouli has shared pictures on social media platform X.

"Its an honour that our RRR has been adapted as a musical by the 110 year old Takarazuka company. Thank you Japanese audience for embracing the Broadway play of RRR just like the film itself. Overwhelmed by your response... Can't appreciate all the girls enough for your energy, talent, and meticulousness in the show. ARIGATO GOZAIMASU," wrote Rajamouli.

See his post here:

In the shared video, it can be seen that the audience is giving a standing ovation to ss Rajamouli in the theatre. The director also thanked the audience for this. For the unversed, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR were seen in lead roles in RRR, whereas Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt were in the supporting roles. RRR released in March 2022.

Moreover, last year, RRR won the Oscar Awards. Its song Natu Natu won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Apart from this, this song has also received the Golden Globe Award.

