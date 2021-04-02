Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh wrap up Punjabi film Honsla Rakh | Videos and Pics go viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDNAAZ3.43,DILJITDOSANJH Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh wrap up Punjabi film Honsla Rakh

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has wrapped up her upcoming Punjabi film Honsala Rakh, co-starring superstar Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The trio cut a two-tier cake and celebrated the wrap-up with a party. The actors have been in Canada for over a month shooting for the film with also stars Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal. While not much is known about the film, Diljit Dosanjh has turned producer with Honsla Rakh.

Pictures and videos of Shehnaaz, Diljit and Sonam have been going viral on the internet from Honsla Rakh's wrap-up party. Diljit shared a kick-ass picture with Shehnaaz and the cast and crew on his Instagram and wrote, "#HonslaRakh Shooting DONE." He shared another video from the party oozing his swag. On the other hand, a video of Shehnaaz singing her popular song Veham at the celebration is also doing the rounds on the internet. Check out the viral videos here-

Last month, Shehnaaz Gill had shared her first look with Diljit Dosanjh from the film and had broken the internet. In the film, she will be seen sporting a pregnant belly. The picture showed Shehnaaz dressed in a floral short dress and flaunting her baby bump while Diljit slayed in a white suit. Undeniably, the duo's chemistry screamed fire from the picture.

Honsla Rakh is set to hit the screens on October 15. Diljit announced the film last month with a poster. The poster showed a sketch of the Punjabi actor holding a little baby on his back and giving him a thumbs up. Other details about the film are still under wraps.