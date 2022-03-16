Salman Khan on board Chiranjeevi's Lucifer remake Godfather, fans hail coming together of 'megastars'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TARANADARSH Salman Khan has been cast in an undisclosed role in Godfather

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be playing a cameo role in the upcoming Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather, the makers announced on Wednesday. The details of the role have been kept under the wraps. The movie is directed by Jayam Mohan Raja and began shooting last year in August.

A picture of the two stars was shared online as Chiranjeevi welcomed Salman on board his upcoming project. The image has gone viral among the fans. Last year in October, whispers regarding Salman's cameo role in the movie began doing the rounds. Now, the same has been confirmed.

Reacting to the news, one of the fans wrote, "What a Pic Two Megastar's One Frame (sic)," and another one said, "Two biggest Megastars join together for #Godfather movie (sic)."

Godfather is the official Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Lucifer (2019), starring Mohanlal. It is the highest grossing Malayalam film to date, as per report. It is planned as a trilogy. The Telugu remake Godfather also stars Nayanthara. Touted to be an intense political drama, Thaman S is the music composer for Godfather. Konidela Surekha presents the movie, while Chiranjeevi's own Konidela Productions and Super Good Films are producing the movie, which is in its final leg of making.

As per an earlier report, Hollywood's pop sensation Britney Spears may also be on board to croon a racy song in Godfather. This development awaits confirmation.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi's Acharya opposite Ram Charan will be released in April. His other movies Bobby and Bholaa Shankar are progressing at rapid pace too.