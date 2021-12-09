RRR Trailer: Jr NTR's roar back at lion to Ram Charan's fierce yogi avatar, best moments from Rajamouli's film

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Stills from RRR trailer

After a long wait, the makers of SS Rajamouli's much anticipated star-studded period action drama 'RRR' unveiled the trailer of the film, adding much delight to the audiences. The excitement around the iconic spectacle featuring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt has increased many folds as it has been a subject of heated discussion ever since the film was announced. Much like the previous assets of the film, the trailer showcased the changed avatars of the actors. The actors intrigued one and all as they roar on screen with their fierce and interesting roles. The picturesque locations, subtle cinematography and patriotic sequences catch an eye too. Here are 5 best moments from the trailer:

When Jr NTR roars back at lion

Image Source : YOUTUBE Jr NTR in RRR Trailer

In the introductory sequence of the actor, the southern heartthrob is seen pacing up in the wilds of a jungle. As the camera stops at him, a lion roars at the actor as they stand inched apart from one another. Without blinking an wye, NTR stares into the animals eyes and roars back with a same intensity. It did set the mood for what's to come!

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's coming eye to eye

Image Source : YOUTUBE Jr NTR, Ram Charan in RRR Trailer

The film is said to be about two friends who are on the same side yet they are not. In one of the initial scenes of RRR's trailer, NTR and Ram Charan are seen coming face to face. They interlock each other's hand as the camera spans a 360 degree. Quite a Rajamouli film moment.

Alia Bhatt and her striking appearance

Image Source : YOUTUBE Alia Bhatt in RRR Trailer

Actress Alia Bhatt makes a striking appearance in a green saree in the RRR trailer. She looks mesmerising as she gazes in a distance. Later, we see her standing in a courtroom sort of a sequence. Why she's there and why is being questioned is something we look forward to.

Ajay Devgn's mysterious role

Image Source : YOUTUBE Ajay Devgn in RRR Trailer

The Bollywood actor largely has a blink and miss appearance. Details about his roles are kept under wrap. Is he really a dacoit? Is he against NTR and Ram Charan's character? even the song Janani doesn't give out a clear picture about the film or his characters.

Ram Charan's fierce yogi avatar

Image Source : YOUTUBE Ram Charan in RRR Trailer

In the beginning Ram Charan is shown as a loyal to the British forces, however, after multiple incidents he joins hands with NTR. We see a huge transformation in him. From a general in the British forces to turning up as a warrior dressed in saffron and long hair is great to see. A particular scene in the trailer where he emerges from between the fire and shoots an arrow is sequence one would look forward to see in the theaters.

Watch RRR trailer here:

‘RRR’ is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Apart from this, there are many details that are not revealed, like Ajay and Alia's character for starters. As the story is going to be emotional yet filled with a lot of action and drama and plus the scale it has been made is so huge that the makers want the audiences to enjoy the visuals in the theater. RRR also include Olivia Morris in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. 'RRR' is releasing on 7th January, 2022.