Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty on OTT: Date, Time, Review, How to watch online

Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty is all set for the digital release. The film is directed by Sarath Mandava and Sudhakar Cherukuri produced the film under his own company, SLV Cinemas. It featured Teja as B Ramarao, an honest civil servant, who is on a mission to eradicate corruption to help the people suffering from poverty. The Ravi Teja starrer was released in theatres on July 29 and failed to impress the audience. The action thriller did not perform well at the box office.

When and where to watch Ramarao On Duty on OTT?

Ramarao On Duty will have its worldwide digital premiere on the streaming platform SonyLIV on September 15. The announcement was made by the streaming service in a post on Twitter on Sunday. "Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is back again with a perfect family entertainer - #RamaraoOnDuty streaming on Sept 15th only on #SonyLIV.

Ramarao on Duty is a story set in mid 1990s.The film had music by Sam CS with Sathyan Sooryan ISC cranking the camera.

How to Watch Ramarao On Duty Online

If you have a subscription to SonyLIV, you can watch Ramarao On Duty and many more latest films and web series online. With a paid package, you can also download movies in HD and watch them at ease.

The film also features Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi and veteran actor Nasser. Ramarao On Duty is produced by SLV Cinemas and RT Team Works.

