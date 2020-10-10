R Madhavan’s Maara opposite Shraddha Srinath to get OTT release on December 17

Image Source : TWITTER/@ACTORMADHAVAN R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath's Maara

Actors R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath’s upcoming film Maara is all set to have an OTT release. The actor has himself made the announcement on his social media handle that the film will be premiered on Amazon Prime. He even unveiled the release date of Maara. The Rahna Hai Tere Dil Mein fame took to his Twitter and wrote, “Here to bring smiles and win hearts with love, watch #MaaraOnPrime this Dec 17”.

Directed by a budding filmmaker Dhilip, this romantic drama is one of the most awaited films in Kollywood. It also stars actress Shraddha Srinath opposite R Madhavan. Maara had gone on floors on January this year and its shooting was completed in August. As per the makers, the editing and some post-production work that is left will be wrapped up soon.

The film was chosen to be released on OTT platform due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Maara is not the first film of Madhavan to get an online release, earlier also, his Nishabdham starring Anushka Shetty was premiered directly on Amazon Prime. However, Nishabdham failed to cast the magic on the audience and the fans turned out to be disappointed with the film.

Talking about Madhavan and Srinath, the two have worked together in Vikram Veda which was much appreciated by the critics.

Meanwhile, on the work front, R Madhavan is looking forward to his directorial venture, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

