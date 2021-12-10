Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Pushpa: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's killer dance moves in item song 'Oo Antava' leaves netizens drooling

After revealing the much-anticipated trailer of 'Pushpa,' the makers on Friday released the lyrical version of the item number 'Oo Antava.' Featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the special song wearing a ghagra and doing sizzling moves. The peppy number has been sung by Indravathi Chauhan and composed by musician Devi Sri Prasad who is known for giving hit item numbers in the Telugu film industry. Not just the actress but the sizzling number even gave a glimpse of the lead actor Allu Arjun's intense bearded look. The song within a few hours of its release managed to rake in 4 million views with over 300 likes. Not only this but fans even made hashtags #SamanthaRuthPrabhu and #SizzlingSongOfTheYear one of the top trends on Twitter on Friday.

Meanwhile, impressed with the entire team's hard work for his upcoming film 'Pushpa', Allu Arjun has gifted gold coins, each weighing one tola (11.66 grams), to each of the around 40 core members in the team. Besides, he has gifted Rs 10 lakh to be shared by the entire production staff, sources in the movie team have confided. The 'stylish star' actor's gesture has won the admiration and praise of the cast and crew of 'Pushpa' and his fans as well.

Allu Arjun was so touched with the dedication and efforts of each and every member of the team of Pushpa. Hence, he wanted to honour them with gold and cash gifts. And, he wasted no time in converting his thought into action, said members in his close circles.

Speaking about the two-and-a-half-minute trailer, it unravels the complex struggle between the natives of the forests in which the rare red sandalwood grows and those who smuggle it overseas. The trailer is packed with action, violence, powerful dialogues and romance.

Written and directed by Sukumar, the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Suneel, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.

The film is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021, in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada languages.

