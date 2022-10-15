PS 1 Box Office Collection: Ponniyin Selvan 1 overtakes Vikram, becomes all-time no 1 grosser in Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PS 1

PS 1 Box Office Collection: Continuing its fantastic run in theatres, director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', which is based on eminent writer Kalki's literary classic of the same name, has become all time number one grosser in Tamil Nadu. The film starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipal has dethroned Kamal Haasan's Vikram to achieve the feat.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Report

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share about PS 1's achievement. "#PS1 overtakes #Vikram to become All-time No.1 Grosser in TN," he tweeted.

He also shared that PS 1 has become the first film to earn Rs 50 cr in a a single overseas territory. "#PS1 grosses ₹ 50 Crs from USA alone.. First Tamil movie to collect 50 crs from a single overseas territory," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Tamil film Ponniyan Selvan Part 1 has grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide since the day of its release. It is having a phenomenal run in the overseas market. "The film has score hube numbers in overseas as well with US / Canada heading for $6 million and Gulf standing at around $3,5 million. It has a total of $17 million overseas as Tamil films have a strong Far East market where it may well do $4 million," Box Office India reported.

About Ponniyin Selvan

'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010. In the film, Aishwarya could be seen in dual roles. Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. The big-budgeted film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam worldwide.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set to hit the theatres in the summer of 2023. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

