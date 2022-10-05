Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: Vikram-Aishwarya Rai's Tamil historical shatters all business records

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LYCA_PRODUCTIONS Ponniyin Selvan I is running in cinemas now

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: The Tamil historical drama directed by Mani Ratnam is scripting history as the multi-starrer continues to enjoy massive viewership across the globe. Ahead of the release, the film was being hailed as a visual extravaganza and it has turned out to be everything and more. Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are the leading cast members and their names were reason enough to reel in the cinegoers. The box office collections of the movie have put the blockbuster tag on it already and the business is expected to grow in the coming days.

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: A breakdown

The Tamil Nadu market has contributed exceptionally to Ponniyin Selvan I's box office business. It opened to mammoth figures of Rs 31 crore on the opening day in India and with positive word of mouth, the business has only been growing. By the first weekend, it had managed to collect Rs 92 crore in the domestic market and Tamil Nadu continues to be a stronghold for the film. On Day 5, the film maintained its pace and the collections will grow on Wednesday, considering it is the Dussehra holiday. Meanwhile, the Hindi dubbed version has also been performing well. Even though the numbers are less in the Hindi belts, the collections are steady. This is a positive sign for the movie.

Read: Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection: Hrithik's film to witness Dussehra boost, overseas biz strong

Elaborating more on its business, Rajasekar wrote, "Monday collection of #PonniyinSelvan is almost 80% of opening day in Tamil Nadu! Biggest first working day collection for any film in TN, #PS1 is creating history. Industry HIT loading (sic)."

Ponniyin Selvan I earns Rs 200 crore worldwide

The film grossed a worldwide sum of over Rs 80 crore on its very first day. In the opening weekend, it crossed Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. The film has managed to rake in this huge amount in just three days. It has already entered history books by becoming the film with the biggest ever opening in Tamil cinema and the strong run continues in the local market. As per the trade experts, Ponniyin Selvan I has been performing a little less than expected in the Telugu markets but it is making up for it elsewhere.

Read: GodFather Twitter Review & Reactions: Is Chiranjeevi better than Mohanlal in Lucifer remake? Fans react

Latest Entertainment News