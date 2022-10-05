GodFather Twitter Review & Reactions: Is Chiranjeevi better than Mohanlal in Lucifer remake? Fans react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KONIDELAPRO Chiranjeevi stars in GodFather, the remake of Lucifer

GodFather Twitter Review & Reactions: Chiranjeevi stars in the Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer (2019). The political drama has huge expectations riding on it, especially since Chiranjeevi's last release Acharya failed to do good business. As the Megastar takes the central role in a film that is right in his alley, GodFather may turn out to be a treat for the fans. The movie has released worldwide on October 5, which is also the happy occasion of Dussehra. How are fans reacting to the latest Telugu film on social media? Let's find out.

GodFather movie: What is it about?

GodFather follows the story of Bhrama (Chiranjeevi) who is son of PKR (from his mistress), the CM of the state and his rise to power. Satya Priya (Nayanatara) and Jayadev (Satya Dev) are daughter and son-in-law of PKR. Jayadev runs a narcotics business under the radar and wants to become CM of the state after his father-in-law’s death. Will Bhrama stop Jayadev from becoming the CM of the state forms the rest of the story? In the film Salman Khan appears in a cameo role, marking his foray into the Telugu film industry.

GodFather movie: Fans compare Chiranjeevi with Mohanlal

Lucifer has been one of the most successful films in Malayalam and of Mohanlal's illustrious career. Fans of the superstar had not been too happy about its Telugu remake. However, as the release date drew nearer and more promotional content related to GodFather was shared by the makers, fans have opened up to the Telugu version as well. Meanwhile, fans of Chiranjeevi have been awaiting the film's release for the longest time.

Those who caught the early morning shows of GodFather in the Southern territories have been raving about Chiranjeevi's performance in the movie. As far as the movie goes, people are saying that it is a faithful remake of Lucifer and stays honest to the core story, but has enough for Chiranjeevi to shine through. The music from S Thaman has also been praised. Viewers have commented that Salman Khan has played his cameo role perfectly well and Nayanthara too has performed well.

