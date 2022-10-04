Godfather: Where to Watch Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan's film, Review, Ticket, Box Office, Trailer & more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHIRANJEEVIFANS Godfather

Superstars Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan are gearing up for the release of Godfather, which has created a lot of buzz amongst their fans. The film, directed by Mohan Raja will be clashing with Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost.' Slated to hit the theaters on October 5, Godfather has Chiranjeevi playing the lead role which will be a treat for the mass audience. Chiranjeevi starrer is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film 'Lucifer', with superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist. He is seen playing the titular role, while Salman essay a major role in the action extravaganza. Apart from them, GodFather also stars Nayanthara.

Not just this, Salman will be seen grooving on the 'Thaar Maar Thakkar' track with Chiranjeev in Godfather. Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the film will feature the music of the celebrated composer Thaman. Satya Dev will feature in a role with negative shades. Releasing in Telugu and Hindi, there’s an attraction for Godfather from both audiences. If you are excited to watch Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan's film, here are all the details viz where to watch, trailer, movie review, box office, HD download, how to book tickets, etc.

What is Godfather's release date?

Godfather is slated to hit the theaters on October 5.

Who is the director of Godfather?

Mohan Raja

What is the star cast of Godfather?

Chiranjeevi as Brahma

Salman Khan

Nayanthara as Sathyapriya Jaidev

Satyadev Kancharana as Jaidev

Murali Sharma

Sunil

Samuthirakani as ACP

Prabhu Deva in a special appearance in the song "Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar"

Where to book Godfather's movie tickets?

All moviegoers can book Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan's movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Godfather movie online download in HD

Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan's actioner can be viewed online once it releases on an OTT platform. If you have a subscription to the platform, you can also download the film ad watch it upon its release online.

Godfather Box Office Predictions

According to trade reports, Godfather has accumulated over Rs 3.50 crores gross from across the country, with most of the business coming in from the Telugu market. ALSO READ: Godfather Advance Booking Report: Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan's film to create magic on Box Office?

HD Images, Wallpapers and Posters of Godfather

Godfather Trailer

Latest Entertainment News