Odia film director Sarada Prasanna Nayak dies

Sarada Prasanna Nayak was honoured with the coveted Jayadev Award for the year of 2013 for his contribution to the Odia film industry.

New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2020 22:52 IST
Odia film director and lyricist Sarada Prasanna Nayak breathed his last at the age of 94 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was honoured with the coveted Jayadev Award for the year of 2013 for his contribution to the Odia film industry.

As the first Oriya director, Sarada Prasanna made the film "Lakshmi" under the pseudonym "Siddhartha".The film lasted for 100 days in theaters. After Lakshmi's success, he made films such as"Ka", "Stree" and "Sansar". "Lakshmi", "Ka" and "Woman" He won the Presidential Award for the film. Sarada Prasanna has taken V Shantaram as her inspiration in filmmaking.

