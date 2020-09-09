Image Source : TWITTER/TARANI TROTTER Odia film director Sarada Prasanna Nayak dies

Odia film director and lyricist Sarada Prasanna Nayak breathed his last at the age of 94 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was honoured with the coveted Jayadev Award for the year of 2013 for his contribution to the Odia film industry.

Hon'ble Governor condoles the sad demise of legendary lyricist, film and theatre Director Sarada Prasanna Nayak and conveys his deep sympathy to the family members. “His contributions to the cinema and culture will be remembered for ever”, observed the Governor. — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) September 9, 2020

.@PandaJay expresses grief and sorrow on the demise of veteran film maker & lyricist, Shri Sarada Prasanna Nayak.

He will always be remembered for his outstanding work in evergreen movies like 'Laxmi', 'Kaa' & 'Stree'.

Deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Om Shanti 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/x9CHTpkYcP — Office of Jay Panda (@mp_office) September 9, 2020

As the first Oriya director, Sarada Prasanna made the film "Lakshmi" under the pseudonym "Siddhartha".The film lasted for 100 days in theaters. After Lakshmi's success, he made films such as"Ka", "Stree" and "Sansar". "Lakshmi", "Ka" and "Woman" He won the Presidential Award for the film. Sarada Prasanna has taken V Shantaram as her inspiration in filmmaking.

