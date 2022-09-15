Naane Varuven teaser out: Dhanush's double role in spine chilling spectacle leave fans intrigued | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SUN PICTURES Dhanush plays double role in Naane Varuven

Naane Varuven, helmed by Dhanush's brother and acclaimed director Selvaraghavan is one of his much-awaited films this year. Starring Dhanush and Swedish actress Elli Avrram in the lead, the film has triggered huge expectations among the audience as Dhanush and Selvaraghavan are working together on a movie after almost 11 years. The makers dropped the film's first teaser on Thursday, which thrilled netizens. Dhanush plays double action in the movie, which has been by and large shot in Ooty. Sun Pictures shared the first glimpse of the film.

By the look of it, it seems like the film is about a deja vu feeling experienced by two similar-looking individuals. In the teaser, we can see two avatars of Dhanush, a hero and a villain. In one he is a simple man while on the other one he dons a rugged look.

Watch the teaser of the film below:

Dhanush had recently announced the teaser of Naane Varuven will be released on September 15. Producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu, whose production house, V Creations, is producing the film. It also features Prabhu, Yogi Babu and Indhuja Ravichandran. Its music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The relase date of the film is yet to be announced.

The unit completed shooting the film in April this year. Actress Elli Avrram said, "Feeling so blessed and excited to finally share this with you all. Yesterday was a wrap for me, completing my part in 'Naane Varuven' with my wonderful co-actor Dhanush K Raja, brilliant director Selvaraghavan sir and outstanding DoP Om Prakash. Thank you for having me onboard."

Every film that Dhanush and Selvaraghavan have worked together so far have gone on to either become superhits or critically acclaimed classics. Therefore, fans have great expectations from 'Naane Varuven.'

