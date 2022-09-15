OTT Movies and Web Shows this weekend (Sept 16): Jogi, Dahan and others on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Diljit Dosanjh in Jodi, Tisca Chopra in Dahan

OTT Movies and Web Shows this weekend (Sept 16): From Diljit Dosanjh exploring the agony of the Sikh community in the national capital following Gandhi's assassination in 1984 with his film Jogi on Netflix to Tisca Chopra setting out on a mission to battle age-old superstitions with the web show Dahan on Disney Plus Hotstar, the OTT is loaded with interesting movies and web shows this week. Have your fill and set to binge-watch these titles.

Jogi

Set during the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre, Diljit Dosanjh starrer Jogi has been much-awaited by fans since its announcement. The film revolves around the time when violence erupted in Delhi and other parts of the country after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. Over 3,000 Sikhs were killed across India. Most were killed in Delhi.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – September 16, 2022

Directed by: Ali Abbas Zafar

Language: Hindi

Dahan

Dahan is a dark tale of myths and superstition and touches upon society, its beliefs and challenges its characters to face their deepest and darkest fears. It stars Tisca Chopra as an IAS officer. The show takes off when a mining expedition threatens the village fabled with a temple that legends say can unleash a deadly curse when harmed. But Tisca's character of the IAS officer sets out on a mission to battle age-old superstitions that shroud the village in the face of mysterious killings and disappearances.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date – September 16, 2022

Directed by: Vikranth Pawar

Language: Hindi

Force of Nature

Starring academy star winner Mel Gibson as a retired detective, along with Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth, the Force of Nature is a thunderous action thriller, where a team of a courageous cop, a doctor and a retired detective battle a deadly gang of thieves, who plan to execute a heist during a hurricane. Watch them face this challenge and escape the city alive before the entire city is deep underwater.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – September 16, 2022

Directed by: Michael Polish

Language: English

Ramarao on Duty

Ramarao On Duty, starring Ravi Teja, is a story of an honest government officer who fights against the red sandalwood mafia. Set in the backdrop of 1995, it also stars Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, and Venu Thottempudi.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date – September 15, 2022

Directed by: Sarath Mandava

Language: Telugu

Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial

It is a two-part documentary from two polarized perspectives, exploring one of the most public and widely reported legal battles of the last decade; the accusations of domestic abuse between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard; and the subsequent libel case that Depp brought against News Group Newspapers Ltd.

OTT Platform: Discovery Plus

Release Date – September 19, 2022

Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik S3

Helmed by well-known author and mythologist, Devdutt Pattanaik, the new season will see a series of fascinating discussions and interpretations between Pattanaik and the host of the show, actress Rasika Duggal. Exploring and interpreting the questions from Hindu mythology, the new season will take audiences on a fascinating tour through the myriad stories, symbols and rituals that form the basis of Hindu culture.

OTT Platform: Discovery Plus

Release Date – September 16, 2022

College Romance S3

College Romance 3 highlights the different relationships that a college student has and the conflict one goes through in order to maintain these relationships. Created by The Viral Fever and produced by Arunabh Kumar, College Romance season 3 is directed by Parijat Joshi. The show is written by Ashutosh Chaturvedi and Pankaj Mavchi featuring Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta, Nupur Nagpal, Jahnvi Rawat and Eklavey Kashyap in pivot roles.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date – September 15, 2022

Directed by: Parijat Joshi

Language: Hindi

Happy Binge Watching!

Latest Web Series News