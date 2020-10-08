Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEGHANARAJ Meghana Raj's baby shower photos featuring late Chiranjeevi Sarja will bring a smile on your face

Several pictures of Kannada film actress Meghana Raj's baby shower are going viral on the internet. She celebrated the day in the same way as her husband and late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja wanted. The photos shared on social media featured the actress' husband's statue (cardboard cut-out) put on stage. The celebration planned out by their friends had the poster placed beside the actress who was seen flaunting her baby bump and posing with her family and friends. The pictures and videos of the event were shared by not just by mother-to-be but also by actor-filmmaker Pannaga Bharana. For the unversed, actor Chiranjeevi merely 39 years old passed away on June 7, 2020, due to cardiac arrest.

Taking to Instagram and sharing the post, she wrote alongside, "y two most special beings this is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA ." Calling her friends 'blessings' she wrote, "Some are called friends... but they are called MC’s Forever LIFELINES! My CONSTANTS! blessed to have u guys in our life!"

The late actor's close friend Pannaga shared a couple of videos and pictures and wrote: "Let that smile on your face stay forever... We all can't wait to pamper the lil baby... wishing you loads of love, peace, happiness forever and ever."

Few weeks after Chiranjeevi Sarja's death, Meghana announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post ad wrote, "Our little one is your precious gift to me -a symbol of our love - and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait FOR YOU and you wait FOR ME on the other side. You will live as long as I breathe. You are in me. I LOVE YOU." read an excerpt from her post.

On the professional front, Sarja appeared in films like Vayuputra, Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha and Dandam Dashagunam. He was the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and also Arjun Sarja's nephew.

