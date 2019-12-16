Monday, December 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Regional Cinema News
  5. Malayalam star Mammootty's Mamangam leaked online, FIR filed

Malayalam star Mammootty's Mamangam leaked online, FIR filed

The film was released on Thursday across 2,500 screens in 45 countries. However, two days later, this film found its way into the internet.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 16, 2019 7:09 IST
Malayalam star Mammootty's Mamangam leaked online, FIR filed
Image Source : TWITTER

Malayalam star Mammootty's Mamangam leaked online, FIR filed

Mamangam, starring Mollywood legend Mammootty, hit screens on December 12, 2019 and opened to a good response at the ticket window. It also clicked with the target audience, giving his fans a reason to rejoice. Now, in a shocking development the Ernakulam police here registered an anti-piracy case on Sunday against those who are alleged to have illegally uploaded superstar Mammootty's magnum opus Mamangam to the internet. Billed as the costliest Malayalam film in recent times, the film was released last week in 45 countries.

"We had commissioned a team of 30 members who have now found out that the film has been uploaded to the internet. The details of all those who have done it have also been given to the police," said an official attached to the film.

This film tells about the 18th century Mamangam festival held on the banks of the river Bharathappuzha in the Malabar region. The film was released on Thursday across 2,500 screens in 45 countries.

However, two days later, this film found its way into the internet.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News