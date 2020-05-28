Thursday, May 28, 2020
     
Mahesh Babu's workout regime leaves wife Namrata in awe

Namrata took to Instagram to share a video that shows her actor husband Mahesh Babu running on a treadmill.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 28, 2020 22:07 IST
Mahesh Babu
Image Source : NAMRATA SHIRODKAR/ INSTAGRAM

Mahesh Babu was last seen in action-comedy "Sarileru Neekevvaru", released earlier this year.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been spending a lot of his time exercising during the lockdown, and his wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, is clearly impressed. Taking to Instagram, Namrata posted a video that shows Mahesh running on a treadmill.

"Running to perfection.. daily dose of exercise!! @urstrulymahesh #StayHome #StayFit #Lockdowndiaries," she captioned the post with a string of red heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram

Running to perfection ♥️♥️♥️ daily dose of exercise!! @urstrulymahesh #StayHome #StayFit #Lockdowndiaries

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

A day before, Namrata shared a throwback picture in which we can see Mahesh holding his son Gautham in his arms.

Mahesh and Namrata also have a daughter named Sitara. The couple has been happily married since 2005.

