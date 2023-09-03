Kushi Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha's film earns just THIS amount after good start

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi

Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kushi saw its theatrical release on September 1. The Telugu romantic saga was one of the most-awaited films of late and had a blockbuster opening at the box office. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film has been backed by Mythri Movie Makers.

After a big opening on Friday, Kushi fell flat on its first Saturday. The film just collected Rs 9 crore on its Day 2, according to early estimates while it earned Rs 15.25 crore on Day 1. The total earnings of Kushi stand at Rs 24.25 crore and the film is expected to cross the Rs 25 cross mark by Monday. The film witnessed an overall occupancy of 53.06 per cent in the Telugu belt on Day 2 at the box office. The highest occupancy rate was recorded during the night shows at 66.65 per cent while evening and afternoon shows were at 55.67 per cent and 54.73 per cent respectively.

Kushi overall occupancy on Day 2, Telugu

Morning shows: 35.26 per cent

Afternoon shows: 54.73 per cent

Evening shows: 55.67 per cent

Night shows: 66.56 per cent

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Sunday took to X and announced the success of Kushi. He wrote, "#Kushi Movie starts of very good in TN and shows increased across TN multiplexes. Running Successfully in Cinemas."

After several delays prior to its release, Kushi hit the theatres on September 1. The film also stars Vennela Kishore, Rohini, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Saranta Ponvannan, Lakshmi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ali Srikanth Iyengar, Sharanya Pradeep, and Jayaram in important roles.

Kushi traces the story of the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl in the backdrop of snowcapped Jammu and Kashmir.

