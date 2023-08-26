King Of Kotha Box Office Collection Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan's gangster flick reaches Rs 8.60 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Dulquer Salmaan in King Of Kotha

After a median response for Gun & Gulaabs, Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam film King Of Kotha got its theatrical release on August 24. Produced by Salmaan and Zee Studios, the gangster film became the biggest opener in Malayalam cinema on its opening day. Besides Salmaan, the film stars After Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Dhruv Vikram, and Nyla Usha in important roles.

According to early estimates, King Of Kotha collected Rs 2 crore on Day 2. The total earnings of the action film stand at Rs 8.60 crore, less than Yash'a KGF 2 which collected Rs 90.5 crore on Day 2 and the total collection was Rs 206 crore. It was expected that Dulquer Salmaan's film would do better than KGF 2 in Kerala. The film also lagged behind Rajinikanth's Jailer which had collected Rs 25.75 crore in the languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

King Of Kotha Day 2 Malayalam occupancy

Morning shows: 17.02 per cent

Afternoon shows: 22.52 per cent

Evening shows: 30.72 per cent

Night shows: 40.31 per cent

On Day 1, King Of Kotha collected Rs 7.70 crore on its opening day and earned more than Rs 5 crore in Kerala. It is tough for the film to rise at the box office given the unstoppable success of Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starter Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer, which has now crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide. Gadar 2 is all set to enter the Rs 500 crore club after shattering multiple records and becoming the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 also hit the silver screen on August 25, which creates another challenge for King Of Kotha against its box office performance. Dream Girl 2 earned Rs 9.70 crore in India, according to early estimates.

